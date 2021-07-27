Wharton ISD Athletics Director Monday said Aug. 2 is the date that Wharton High School incoming freshman through seniors need to report to their coaches depending on the sport student athletes plan to try out for. Some of these dates are also for Wharton Junior High School incoming seventh, eighth, and ninth graders who will compete in tennis.
FOOTBALL
Beginning on August 2nd, any 9th-12th grade WHS Football players will need to report to the high school field house at 3:30pm. Practice will end by 6:15pm. This schedule will be followed until school begins.
VOLLEYBALL
Aug. 2 - Monday
Strength and Conditioning: 6-7:15 a.m. (WHS Old Gym)
Issue equipment: 4:30 p.m. (Tiger gym)
Team Practice: 5-7 p.m. (Tiger gym)
Aug. 3 - Tuesday
Strength and Conditioning 6-7:15 a.m. (WHS Old Gym)
Team Practice: 5-7 p.m. (Tiger Gym)
Aug. 4 - Wednesday
Strength and Conditioning 6-7:15 a.m. (WHS Old Gym)
Team Practice: 5-7 p.m. (Tiger Gym)
Aug. 5 - Thursday
Team Practice: 5-7 p.m. (Tiger Gym)
Aug. 6 - Friday
Scrimmage at Boling TBA
Aug. 7 - Saturday
Scrimmage at Palacios TBA
CROSS COUNTRY
July 27-30
Tuesday - 6 a.m., Location: Wharton Junior High School Track
Wednesday - 6 a.m., Location: WHS Old Gym
Thursday - 6 a.m., Location: Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium
Friday - 6 a.m., Location: WHS Old Gym
Aug. 2-6
Monday - 6 a.m., Location: Wharton Junior High School Track
Tuesday - 6 a.m., Location: WHS Old Gym
Wednesday - 6 a.m., Location: WHS Old Gym
Thursday - 6 a.m., Location: Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium
Friday - 6 a.m., Location: WHS Old Gym
TENNIS
Aug. 2-6 Monday through Friday (Grades 10-12 only)
Practices will take place from 8-9:30 a.m. at WHS tennis courts.
Aug. 2-5 Monday through Thursday (Grades 7-9 only)
Practices will take place from 9:30-11 a.m. at WHS tennis courts.
