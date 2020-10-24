The La Marque Cougars earned a 17-14 victory against the Wharton Tigers at Stingaree Stadium in Texas City, Thursday, Oct. 22.
The narrow win improved La Marque’s District 12-4A Division III record to 3-0 and improved to 3-4 on the year.
WHS fell to 0-3 in district, and 0-8 this season.
Regardless of the outcome, the Tigers played one of the best games they’ve had on both sides of the ball this season.
WHS entered this game allowing an average of 49 points per game. The Cougars didn’t come close to that in a game played on a neutral site.
The Cougars scored the first two touchdowns of the game in the second quarter. It came within four minutes of each other, but that was as many TDs the Tigers’ defense would allow.
In fact, Wharton got on the scoreboard after trailing 14-0 with less than six minutes to play before halftime.
A Sterling Harris 4-yard run enabled WHS to get within one score following Joshua Rivas’ point after attempt as well.
It wasn’t until 6:05 left in the third quarter that La Marque added to the lead by booting a 25-yard field goal.
WHS faced a 17-7 deficit at this point, and didn’t waste much time getting back in the game. Running back Keijon Waddall scored on a 78-yard run a minute later in the game. Rivas made good on his PAT, and Wharton trailed, 17-14.
Although the game was far more competitive than previous games the Tigers had played in, those who witnessed this contest and followed the Tigers felt WHS could have won it.
The Tigers had several opportunities to score, but either the La Marque defense stepped up, or Wharton committed a turnover.
Wharton had two offensive drives that stalled inside the La Marque 5-yard line.
Then late in the game, the Tigers had two opportunities to score in the fourth quarter when they had a touchdown called back on a penalty. Then with less than a minute left, had a fumble at the La Marque 14-yard line.
The offensive production showed on the Wharton stat sheet.
Waddell earned 189 yards rushing on 22 carries. Raymond Hudson contributed 92 yards on 9 carries.
The quarterback Harris ran the ball seven times for 19 yards.
Harris threw for 141 yards on 7 of 15 pass completions.
Eric Johnson had 3 receptions for 70 yards, and James Jones 2 receptions for 25 yards.
Waddell caught two passes for 36 yards.
Defensively, Tylor Heard had one fumble recovery.
WHS plays its next game on the road once again, this time in Sealy on Friday, Oct. 30. Game time is 7 p.m.
The Tigers finish their regular season at home against Brookshire Royal, Friday, Nov. 6. Game time is also 7 p.m.
Boling, East Bernard games
Due to a 4 p.m. deadline, the Wharton Journal-Spectator will have final scores of the Boling Bulldogs’ and East Bernard Brahmas’ games on its website (www.journal-spectator.com).
Boling (3-3) played at Hitchcock (5-2), while East Bernard (6-1) traveled to Tidehaven (4-3).
