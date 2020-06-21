The Wharton Independent School District will suspend the high school's boys and girls summer workout program until Wednesday, June 24 after a male student potentially came in contact with COVID-19.
"On Friday, June 19 at 8 a.m., the district was made aware that a male athlete that attended the 9th-12th grade boys strength and conditioning training (Thursday) was presumptively exposed to COVID-19," Wharton ISD shared on Facebook. "At this time, we are not aware of the athlete testing positive or experiencing symptoms. However, the decision was made to suspend the 9th-12th grade strength and conditioning training until Wednesday."
While Wharton's female athlete's workout at a different time then the boys, the school also is pausing their workouts. Wharton ISD said the two-day suspension will allow them to clean and disinfect equipment and facilities.
Wharton becomes the second program in Wharton County to suspend its workouts due to a student possibly being exposed to COVID-19. El Campo last Wednesday, June 17 announced six students might have come in contact with the virus and shutdown its workouts until this Tuesday, June 23.
No athletes or coaches in Wharton have tested positive.
In other parts of the state like Sealy, a coach tested positive and in Bay City a student tested positive, forcing both schools to take a UIL mandated two week break.
In Wharton County, 118 people have tested positive for COVID-19 with 68 shown as recovered, according to state data updated Sunday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.