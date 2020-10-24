Dear editor,
Thank you so much for the lovely story on photographer Mike Morgan in your recent issue. I read with delight as the narrative took me down memory lane. Before we owned good cameras and long before our cell phones took photos, Mike Morgan was there on the sidelines with his telephoto lenses capturing sports action and documenting our children’s lives. The pictures I took were grainy ones from the bleachers, but Mike took amazing action shots and close-ups of the faces and moments that defined their school-age years. I—and I know countless others—appreciate his years of service that have provided us with the irreplaceable photos we display to this day. Many thanks, Mike, for your tireless devotion to our community.
Sincerely,
Debbi Dimmick
