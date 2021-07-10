“Whap! Whap! Whap-whap!” The sound of dominoes slapped on the table echoed throughout the room! These 42 players took their game very seriously, and it showed in the passionate way they played the game. The game of 42 is very popular throughout Wharton County.
While the rural-Texas-born game of 42 was played in Lee County where I grew up, it was second fiddle to the much loved German card game of skat. When I first moved to Wharton County, I witnessed the same kind of intense zeal for 42 my family and friends usually gave to skat. While I learned to play both 42 and skat in Dime Box, I was never very good at either. If winning meant a lot to you, you didn’t want to be my partner!
My wife grew up in Galveston, where her family and friends played rummy, bridge, and canasta. Then she moved to New York, where many folks played Mah-Jongg with domino-like tiles, and where 42 was totally unknown. Finding ourselves invited to play 42 by our new acquaintances in Wharton and East Bernard, I played poorly and she learned 42 as she played it. We felt embarrassed to play the game so poorly with folks who loved it so fervently.
As the years passed, she and I would back away from really competitive 42 games and players who played fiercely. Now, in our retirement years, still timid about taking on aggressive 42 sharks, my wife decided to learn to be competitive. She bought a book on winning at 42, entitled, Winning 42: Strategy & Lore of the National Game of Texas, by Dennis Roberson.
This great read has been advertised as the first book to be written about the rules and strategies of 42, in spite of the fact that the game was invented and has been played in Texas since 1887. The fact that this 186-page book, published by Texas Tech University Press has gone through five editions suggests a lot of people have read and liked it. My wife bought the 5th edition, published in 2020, and she is carefully studying the winning strategies.
The “Forward” and “Preface” in the book present the origin and history of the game, so loved by rural Texans. It’s geography rather than ethnicity, because the game is popular with Germans, Czechs, Swedes, Irish, etc., statewide.
From the book, I learned that 42 was invented by a couple teenage boys, ages 12 and 14 in 1887, in the small Texas town of Trappe Spring (now named “Garner”), not too far from Ft. Worth. The strong Christian beliefs of the townspeople caused them to ban card-playing of any kind, as it was the work of the devil. Apparently the boys enjoyed playing cards and did so regularly until their parents found and burned their decks of playing cards. As a consequence, the boys made up a “card” game played with dominoes, which came to be called “42.”
They shared the game with others, and soon it was played openly by most, including the ladies in town. It appears that playing cards was “wicked,” but playing similar games with dominoes was not. Having grown up in a family that loved card games, especially skat, I was somewhat startled to discover that card games were considered sinful in 1887.
The avid interest in 42 made it one of the most popular domino games in Texas rural communities, if not the most popular. By the 1940s, rural Texans were having “42 nights” with their friends, and families were playing it on family game nights with the kids. Soon, there were domino parlors in most small towns, where you could also go to play this exciting game with others who loved it as much as you did.,
Eventually, 42 tournaments were held throughout Texas, with Hallettsville usually the location for the Annual State Championship. Skat tournaments were also held in German communities, and many German Texans competed in both tournaments. No doubt we Texans are a competitive bunch.
Whenever we held “game nights” at our church in recent years, most folks played 42, my wife and I still playing badly. And that’s one reason Peggy bought the book by Dennis Roberson. Playing to win is important to a lot of people! Oh, come on, it’s just a game!
Ray Spitzenberger is a retired WCJC teacher, a retired LCMS pastor, and author of two books, It Must Be the Noodles and Open Prairies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.