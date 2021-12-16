There are 10 more days until Christmas, let the countdown begin! Our good citizens are working through the police department, the churches and other specific organizations to make the holidays special for our community members, young and old.
However, there’s always a Grinch around the corner. The one that I am talking about also goes by the name, “scammer.” One way they can get to you, especially during this season of giving and buying, is through the instant messaging app called Messenger. You will receive a message which looks as though it is coming from someone you know, most likely a friend on Facebook.
The beginning of the message will say, “Dear (your name), How are you doing?” Several lines into the message, the sender will begin to ask if you’ve heard about a “special deal,” or, if you have “heard the good news.” One reoccurring message that is floating around offers a special deal to receive $100,000. They continue to say that the money is “tax free” and can be used to pay off any current debt. They promise that you will receive the money by the end of the day, as long as you provide them with cash.
We tell you this so as to help you not fall for this scam. Make sure you keep your personal information, including but not limited to, your social security number, safe. There are several other scams going on, especially at this time of the year, related to package deliveries. Please make sure you are communicating with your service delivery provider, and not the Grinch. You wouldn’t want him to steal your Christmas!
The more we hear about shootings, purse snatchings, road rage, the more enticing it is to shop at home. We aren’t talking about Amazon shopping from your couch, we are talking about spending your dollars locally. Don’t forget, these local businesses are the ones that give to our schools, and many other fundraisers, throughout the year.
For your convenience, our local merchants on the Historic Monterrey Square are staying open late, from 5-8 p.m., on the third Thursday evening of the month. That’s tomorrow evening! Be sure to go check out their merchandise and pick up any last-minute gifts!
On another note, let’s talk about the weather…did you know it’s going to SNOW in Wharton this weekend? Actually, the snow will begin to fall on Friday, Dec. 17, directly on the Wharton County Courthouse lawn from 5-8 p.m. The Wharton Chamber is making sure that we all enjoy the snow, along with face painting, and many other fun, family activities. And we all know we love food trucks. They will be there, too! So, make sure you don’t miss out on all the fun!
This is our last chance to remind you of the Plaza Theatre’s production, “White Christmas,” which is taking place this weekend. It has been getting rave reviews! I cannot promise you a ticket, but I can encourage you to get one, if you can, before the last show.
