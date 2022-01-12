No matter what happens, there is always somebody who knew it would.
If the world is coming to an end there will be lots of people who will tell you just afterwards that they knew it was going to happen, which reminds me of a more intelligent precognitive hunch shared with me in the movie popcorn line recently. A heard a fellow I didn’t know, in line behind me, say “I knew Omicorn would happen” and he jumped out of line. This prompted the guy behind him to look my way and raise an eye brow.
I said, “He meant Omicon not Omicorn which is not a variant of popcorn.”
This prompted some conversation which was enlightening. He told me that he was a veteran of Afghanistan, got in an argument with an Afghan convert over here who had read our Bible. The self-styled cleric asked the soldier if he was so smart perhaps he could tell him what Revelations meant. The soldier said, “Of course. It means we win.” I don’t think I’ve ever heard a more concise argument.
An old codger told me recently “I knew that was going to happen. I had a dream about it.” When I asked what happened he replied, “I got old.”
“Well, take a nap,” I said, “maybe things will improve.”
He said, “I tried that. I dreamed I was young again, but horror of horrors I still had this same old body.”
These two country preachers had similar churches across the road from each other. They put up signs that read, “Turn yourself around now,” and “Stop before it’s too late.” A car sped past them and a guy yelled out the window, “You nuts … get a life.” Then they heard a screeching of tires, screams, dull thuds and a crash. One preacher said to the other, “Maybe we should just put up a sign that says, ‘Watch Out, Loose Livestock.’”
And sooner or later everybody will write a diet book. Ken Hoffman reported that he was in awe of Dr. Phil, a windbag if there ever was one, who is fat and out of shape, because he sets himself up as an authority, publishes a diet book and nobody says anything. He’s also bald and I’ll bet he’ll come out with a hair restorer next. Remember when that happens that I said I knew he would.
I was listening to a couple of World War II veterans a few years ago tell of their exploits during the war. One guy said as soon as the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor his father said, “I knew that would happen. That woman has always been no good, singing in shady joints and stuff.” His son reminded him then that he was thinking of Pearl Bailey. “They bombed Pearl Bailey?” he said, “I knew that was going to happen too.”
Well, I’m with Yogi Berra who once said, “It’s hard to predict things, especially about the future.”
