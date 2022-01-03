Embracing what can be in Texas this year

Just over a year ago we committed to spending this past Christmas back home in Colorado with my parents.
It had been three years since we last spent the holiday with them. A lot has happened in the past year since we made the commitment, but we made it. It was my first time back there since I attended my brother’s funeral last January. We were there a week and crammed a lot of visiting and activity into it. Mostly I spent time reflecting on what was and contemplating what could have been.
I had coffee with a couple friends I worked with at my hometown newspaper and we lamented what it had become. The three of us left about 15 years ago and have watched it slowly die. It’s still published daily, but from a remote location with no local office or presence. A once robust company with 250 employees and a three-story building with printing plant now shares a small office out of town where several other papers are produced.
That had been the best job I ever had, but I’m happy now to be working in a place where community journalism still thrives and people appreciate what we do. Seeing what has become of the journalistic landscape in Colorado, not to mention the social and political landscapes, and my desire to return continues to diminish. Even friends who have been badgering us for years to come back are now talking about leaving. It’s painful to see what’s become of Colorado, but it makes me more determined to make sure that never happens to Texas.
In Colorado, we used to joke that Boulder was 10 square miles completely surrounded by reality. It has now proven to be a dark blue drop of socialist dye that has stained most of the Front Range. That was abundantly clear by the mask mandates still in place, numerous shuttered stores, a large homeless population, and home prices encroaching the million-dollar mark.
But I don’t want to beat on the political drum right now. My future is here in Texas. Although politics are unavoidable, I’m interested in local community matters. I want to get to know the people of Wharton County better and to report the news that is important to you, our readers.
That is my primary goal heading into 2022. I’m tired of just surviving in this industry. Wharton County is on the cusp of great potential and one of the cornerstones of community success is a strong, dependable media presence. The nation’s founding fathers knew this when they cemented freedom of the press in the First Amendment. Journalism is essential to good government, robust commerce, and justice, to name a few. That is what I hope you find in me as we get to know each other.
I strive to be open, honest, fair, and trustworthy. When I make a mistake, I want to be corrected. I believe all people deserve to be treated with respect. I expect that in return.
Now some of you may be saying hold it, didn’t you just diss the good people of Colorado? I did, but backed by personal experience and observable facts. Exposing the failures of government and socialist policies is part of what good journalists do. I come into this job and this new year hoping for the best but preparing for the worst knowing there are many important elections coming up, among other things.
Christmas is past and the new year is upon us. Vacation is over and it’s time to get to work. I look forward to embarking on this adventure together with you.
