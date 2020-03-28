The name of this epidemic that has you and those you know staying away from each other is the “novel” coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
“Novel” means it’s new and in recorded history, there has never been anything like this strain, according to those in the health industry.
What is also new is your government at the local, state and federal levels telling you to wash your hands and sanitize – a practice that was taught to you by parents and guardians.
But hand hygiene practices only date back to the mid-1800s and it was not in the U.S. At that time in American history, sanitizing was far from the minds of slave owners and their human “property.” According to the World Health Organization, it was Hungarian obstetrician Ignaz Semmelweis who in 1850 urged physicians to wash their hands before examining women about to deliver babies. It was a matter of life and death.
So, when it comes to thousands of years of human history, this cleansing practice has not been around long at all.
“Wash your hands” is not a new phrase at all. Adults telling other adults is.
New community phrases
The COVID-19 crisis has allowed us to use certain phrases that have been around for years, sometimes decades, but with a totally different meaning as compared to the past.
“Social distancing” is something we have been doing since the founding of the New World and throughout American history.
In more recent times, social distancing was prevalent in the American South through Jim Crow laws where equal but separate was not just a saying, it was a way of living. It was hatred and prejudice that bore this hundreds of years ago. Twenty years into the 21st century, there is still proof of this in most neighborhoods in U.S. cities among the Whites, Latino, Black, and Asian communities.
As it relates to coronavirus, it seems that some would gladly throw away Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) laws altogether if health and local officials could share where positive cases of COVID-19 were located. Could this law that was enacted in 1996 be changed because of the COVID-19 crisis?
As spring began in 2020, social distancing was being practiced as a matter of life and death. When President Donald Trump released guidelines regarding limiting gatherings of 10 or more people, millions, including businesses, adhered to the presidential request.
“Distance learning” is being used in masses among millions of American students and school districts officials are working feverishly to make it educational for youth. It is a practice that has been around for decades dating back to the beginning of radio and television. Think back to the Mouseketeers and the Mickey Mouse Club from the 1950s, said Lorraine Santoli, an author and recognized Disney historian. Many of the Mouseketeers, who were young and famous, studied with tutors, including Annette Funicello and Bobby Burgess, on the Disney lot for several hours. Their fame caused them to live their lives outside of the realm of reality, but they still needed their education.
For millions of students in this country, school districts are counting on parents to be the stars in the homes by enforcing education in their homes.
“Self-quarantine” is a new practice that thousands in this country have been urged to do by health officials in their areas so as not to spread the disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are 68,440 COVID-19 cases in the U.S. For millions in this country, they are counting on those who self-quarantine to continue doing so. A man in Kentucky didn’t so Gov. Andy Beshear followed up what a local sheriff did and that was to enforce the self-quarantine. The Kentucky governor said the state’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services was working with the local county attorney and county judge to obtain an order to force him to quarantine in his home.
In Wharton County, there are three COVID-19 cases and health officials have asked those three to self-quarantine, but officials are limited in what information they could reveal. Why county officials are slow in providing are the ages of the individuals. This is still unknown. Questions about where the persons traveled to and when, and who is enforcing the quarantine are questions that still remain unanswered.
