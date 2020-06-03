Now that I have cheated death again I want to confess so all you priests listen up. The confession today is about how a sweet little animal, so often mentioned in the bible, can kill you grave yard dead and not really intend to harm you at all. Perhaps that is why one political party in the U.S. has an image of a donkey, or Equus asinus for you Latin scholars, as their symbol.
Donkeys live to be about 40 years old, a revelation even to some biblical scholars. I had a white donkey that I bought when she was about 20. We called her “Vanilla” and she guarded the cattle herd from predators.
Well, sad to report but Vanilla passed over the river Jordan, of natural causes, after 20 years with us. Vanilla used to work the fence line of Johnny and family on our North property line. Johnny et al, including grandkids, used to feed her carrots through the fence.
Well, to appease the neighbors I replaced Vanilla with another white donkey. I wanted to call her Vanilla II but the neighbors sent me a text that Johnny, his wife, daughter-in-law, and grandkids had called a virtual meeting and decided that her name would be Sugar.
Then the previous owner told me her name was Sonya, that I had better not misspell it Sonja, which is what I would have done, because Sonya had a chip in her body somewhere that identified her by that name and the CIA, FBI, and SPCA could track me down if anything ever happened to her before her 40th birthday, and I had better have it in my will who would take care of her when I was no longer hanging my halo on earth’s hat rack. My wife said I should just call her “Nella.”
So I decided to call her Sonya Sonja Sugar Nella Vanilla II which has the makings of a reggae song title worthy of Bob Marley. I decided to introduce her to Chocolate, the other donkey. Sweet Nella had on a halter so I tied a long lariat to it at the opposite end of the loop and coiled the rope over my left shoulder. Nella got excited and took off running. I threw the rope down but unknowingly stepped into the perfect size 11 D lariat loop with my left foot. She dragged me about 20 yards but stopped to see if I was dead yet. My face looked like I had been in a toilet paper riot but I called her Sweet Nella and calmed her down long enough to kick start my pacemaker. Then I called her a few of the other names.
My friends thought the story was hilarious. When the laughter died down one of them asked, “Are you going to start a donkey wrestling contest at the county fair?” I replied, (wait for it……..) You can bet your Equus asinus.
Doc Blakely is a humorist and motivational speaker who resides in Wharton. For more information, visit www.docblakely.com.
