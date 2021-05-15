Dear editor,
In the not too distant past, we had fairly adequate access to healthcare, SMTC served the community well for a number of years, as did Gulf Coast Medical Center. Unfortunately, with the focus of medical services from health maintenance to profit maintenance, we lost both organizations, with STMC being replaced by a large Houston medical conglomerate that shall remain nameless.
In the ensuing changes, what had been as simple as picking up the phone, making a call and setting up an appointment, has become a system that seems devised to eliminate ANY actual human interaction and replace it with a system of phone menus, transfers, holds, and pointless questions that often bear no relation to the purpose of the call. Several times I have called with a very simple question that an actual human could have answered with a simple yes or no, however, I had to spend up to 30 minutes trying to get that answer. As far as I can tell, the institution sees my time as totally worthless and that I have nothing better to do than wade through phone menus and hold so they can save money by not hiring an actual person and provide real service.
Now here’s the irony part. I received a bill and had a question about the charge. I found a phone number on the bill and called it: the phone was answered by an ACTUAL person after one question, “Press 1 for English, press 2 for Spanish,” And the nice lady quickly answered my question. The one question she wouldn’t/couldn’t answer was “Since I notice that when I call for a medical question I have to wait as much as 30 minutes to get to someone, but when I call about a bill, I almost immediately get a real person. Would it be likely that your institution is more concerned about profit care than patient care.”
Never got an answer.
Ed Ondrias,
Wharton County
