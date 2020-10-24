Ron Sanders, Executive Director of Wharton Chamber of Commerce, and I met with local businesses in Wharton last week. We began our day at Wharton Feed and talked with Richard Lockley who purchased the store after almost 20 years of working there as an employee himself. We discussed the ways the company is consistently serving its customers even as expectations and technology changes.
I enjoyed a delicious slice of pecan pie from Hinzes Bar-B-Que, and I met with owner Mike Hinze who shared about his business’s experience with the coronavirus pandemic and how the Paycheck Protection Program saved 27 of his employees’ jobs.
Our last stop was at the Wharton Journal-Spectator to meet with publisher Bill Wallace. The WJS has been a staple in Wharton. Small town papers are extremely important to rural communities. Thanks to everyone for your time!
Federal Sunset Commission Act
One of the reasons Washington continues to mortgage our children’s future is the massive size and scope of the federal government. It is so big that no one can even say with certainty how many federal agencies exist.
The federal government spent $24 million for aquatic plant control, $25.8 million for wild horse and burro management, and $663,000 for a brown tree snake eradication program. Congress sent $19 million to the Asia Foundation, a non-profit that receives $78 million from other sources and is not subject to executive branch oversight. By cutting down on this type of wasteful spending, Congress can begin to balance the federal budget and address the financial crisis our country is in.
With the federal government nearly $27 trillion in debt with no plan on the horizon to ever pay it back, I introduced the Federal Sunset Commission Act. Under this bill, every federal agency would be reviewed within 12 years, which would reign in some of Washington’s uncontrolled spending.
My bill would create a bipartisan Sunset Commission that would begin by creating a schedule for review and sunset that would be ratified by Congress. Each year the Commission would provide recommendations on whether agencies scheduled for review should be consolidated, continued, or abolished. Congress would take an up or down vote. If Congress is unable to act, the agency would automatically be abolished.
Congress owes a duty to today’s taxpayers, as well as future generations, to spend their money wisely. While no single $100 million or even $1 billion program is responsible for our nearly $27 trillion national debt, they all add up. They should be subject to regular oversight and review, so we can identify which agency is doing the spending and how effective that agency is.
Big Tech Censorship
Last week, following an explosive story from the New York Post that revealed Joe Biden may have lied about using his position as Vice President to help his son’s foreign business dealings, Facebook declared it would effectively censor the article on its platform until it is “fact-checked.” Twitter also prevented users from accessing the article with an alert claiming that the article is “potentially spammy or unsafe.”
I signed onto a letter with other Republicans on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform calling on Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney to hold an emergency hearing before November 3 on Big Tech’s censorship and election interference.
Michael Cloud (R-Victoria) is the U.S. Representative of the 27th District, which includes Wharton County. More information on this and other topics can be found at his website: www.cloud.house.gov.
