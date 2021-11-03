There is an old Bob Wills tune called “Right or Wrong I’ll Always Love You.” Knowing songwriters as I do that line could have been inspired by a flop eared hound with one glass eye.
Floyd Tillman wrote hundreds of songs recorded by other artists and was a master at penning the phrases that touched others hearts. One love song he wrote, and many of you will recall, is “I Love You So Much It Hurts Me.” Floyd has since passed over to the other side, like a loosed arrow from Cupid’s bow, shot clean out of sight. I was privileged to know Floyd. He was telling yarns and I was buying the oil of conversation when somehow this tune came up. I expected the history to be about a gorgeous female who rejected her suitor but Floyd said, “Aw, yes. That was the first true love of my life. She was a beauty, of French heritage, and she became mine. She was a 1946 Chevrolet. “
“Wait a minute, Floyd. You wrote this love song about a car?”
“Yep. It was right after the war and new cars were hard to get. I had a few hits about that time and royalties were coming in and I knew the right people to get me on the list for a new Chevy. I was living in a garage apartment but somebody else was living in the garage so I had to park her outside. The first night I brought her home I could hardly sleep. I parked her under a street light right by the apartment. I was so afraid she would get a scratch or a dent that all night I kept waking up. I’d go to the Venetian blind and part it to get a peak at my baby. About 2 a.m. I said to myself ‘Baby, I love you so much it hurts me.’ I went right to the kitchen table and wrote that song in about an hour.”
When you listen to the song it reflects this incident quite clearly when you know the story. “I love you so much it hurts me. And, Darling, there’s nothing I can do. I’m so afraid to go to sleep at night, afraid of losing you…” In current times it’s easy to see how listeners could relate that to a car, a 401 K, a negative Corona test.
I think some other song might have had similar beginnings and we just never thought about it. “Stardust” is an old classic. What if that was about an astronaut who was a sloppy house keeper? Eva Gabor said she was a good house keeper. Every time she got divorced she kept the house.
How about “Cold, Cold Heart?” This could have been inspired by a cook sorting chicken innards at KFC.
Or Homer and Jethro’s “I Got Tears in my Ears from Lying on my Back in Bed While Crying over You.”
Doc Blakely is a humorist and motivational speaker who now resides in the Hill Country after living in Wharton 47 years. For more information, visit www.docblakely.com.
