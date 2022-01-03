The last few weeks we have heard words from Israel like Nazareth and where Mary went to stay. We have heard words like Bethlehem and the baby, Jesus, born in the stable. But this is a story you may not know. Everything in Israel is white stone from the smallest rock to the largest boulders. When God was creating the world, He was carrying a sack of rocks and when He was over Israel the sack broke and all of the world’s rocks are there. Santa Claus’ backpack had been packed with his helpers. He flew out into the world and his sack broke and COVID covered the earth. That is the way many of you felt on Christmas day this year. Hopefully it will all go away, but on this return trip of COVID we do know how important it is to get the vaccines and booster shots. Most of my friends have had all three shots and are yet contracting COVID, but people aren’t as sick as those that have no vaccinations. We ask you to please get vaccinated.
Personal happenings…my best friend Phyllis Sliva and the Z’s have been traveling. First a trip to Kentucky for Thanksgiving, getting back on Sunday, and making a quick stop for a visit before leaving on Monday for Brazil to attend their Au Pair, Erika’s, wedding. Each had a part in the wedding. Zach walked Erika down the aisle, and Zoe presented the wedding rings. They all got back in time to spend the afternoon and night of Christmas Eve with me. It was great to have them because they are my grandchildren. A special thanks to so many of you wonderful people who remembered me during the Christmas season by singing carols, bringing food, and flowers.
We wish you a very happy New Year with good health. Take this is a time of rest because it doesn’t look like we are going to have many bowl games to watch due to cancellations because of COVID. Sending you love and blessings for the New Year!
