Michael Vick, a Heisman finalist at Virginia Tech, and Tim Tebow, a Heisman winner at Florida, Miami Dolphin’s Tua Tagovailoa and a few, very few others, share a common characteristic. They are “lefties.” Only Tagovailoa remains active as a NFL player today.
But Michael Vick was at one time the best left-handed quarterback in the NFL. He went to the dogs for a while but prison made him a much more compassionate millionaire. Once police determined the white, powdery substance found all over his body came from the goal line, the Philadelphia Eagles decided to give him a shot at rehabilitation.
As you may recall Mr. Vick was fighting Pit Bulls on his ranch in his spare time. The authorities were tipped off by the name of the estate, Kenneltown. It takes some tough cops to bust a place full of Pit Bulls. They accused Michael of cruelty to animals and stormed in and shot any dog in sight with a Taser gun, humanely of course. The judge gave him some time to think about his poor judgment and sent him to the pen with his tail between his legs. He was also fined, banned from attending illegal dog fights for life and prohibited from even owning a dog forever, maybe even longer.
I think he is retired from the NFL nowadays but some people still hate him. The question is even being put to the general public, “Should Michael Vick have a dog again?” Well, sure, why not, who cares say some. But I’ll go on record as opposing the idea. Maybe he could own an Armadillo, you hardly ever hear of Armadillos fighting to the death. Perhaps a Parakeet, Snail Darter, Buzzard or Tarantula.
Vick seemed resigned to the ruling back in the day but observers were not so sure he had given up on the quest. His locker room was protected by gold plated chicken wire, there were pooper scoopers on the sidelines of the football field and he never ate anything at the football fields but hot dogs. When he called signals in the huddle he often told his linemen to heel, sit and stay. Then he throws a ball 50 yards and lets a split or tight end run after it. It’s tacky too to yell “Fetch” when one end is injured and the other drunk but that’s violence for you.
But the law has spoken. He should not be allowed to own a dog; he shouldn’t even horse around, go near pig iron, or get a CAT scan. And no fish either. First thing you know he’ll have a tank full of Piranhas and be feeding them referees.
Don’t get me wrong, I liked this quarterback a lot. He’s exciting to watch. If he ever comes back I hope he stays clean. But if he has a relapse with dogs I say put an ankle monitor on him, a flea collar and make him throw right handed.
