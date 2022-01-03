Thank you to all those who came to Snow on the Square on Dec. 17. We hope you had a good time. We at the chamber did our best, and enjoyed doing so.
Thank you to our sponsors. Event sponsor was Roberson Air Conditioning, which also had display. Gold sponsors were Mid-Coast Title Co., JM Eagle, and Exelon Energy. Silver sponsor was Edward Jones — Chad Faucett.
Thank you to the team of volunteers, with a special shout out to Amanda Gonzales, Sandra Sanders, and members of the Wharton Lions Club. And another shout out to our newest volunteer, Cassie Ritter.
Thank you to Ben Guanajuato of the Wharton Police Department and Bob Baker of the city of Wharton.
Thank you to Laura Clemons for the face painting, the Balloon Lady (Lu Lu Meek), and thank you to Santa Claus, himself. (Rudolph could not come because of a prior speaking engagement.)
Thank you to the chamber staff, Linda King and Victoria Ritter.
Thank you to the food trucks, Georgia Mae's Good Eats, Backyard BBQ, and Rooster's 2 Go Waffle & Wings
Thank you to the promotional efforts of the new “Boutique Holiday Shop Hop”, put on by Gracie James Boutique, Alyssa’s Kisses, Branded Bliss Boutique, and M. Rae West.
More snow next year. Merry Christmas!
Ron Sanders
Wharton Chamber of Commerce
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.