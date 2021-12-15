Dear editor,
I remember when America was the land of the free and when laws were applied equally. What happened?
What happened was along came the modern-day Democrat.
According to Newsmax, 15 of America's largest Democrat-run cities have the largest homicide and crime rates in history. The reason – no cash bail, no prosecution of law breakers, and early release of criminals. Some Democrats are actually wanting to do away with prisons. Other Dems are saying looting is not an illegal crime. Dems don't care about crime victims.
The Dem-controlled FBI is now tracking parents who have attended their local school board meetings expressing concern over the subject matter their kids are being taught. Dems are also demanding children ages 5 to 11 take the COVID vaccine. Who do your children belong to, you or the government? Schools in California have actually vaccinated kids without having the parents’ permission. Wow!
According to the ATF, the Biden administration is now unlawfully assembling gun ownership records of nearly 60 million Americans. Does it sound like Socialism yet?
It is my belief that the Constitution was written "for the people" to have control over the government, not the other way around.
The Dems have now put in place restrictions on American citizens reentering the country from abroad, requiring COVID vaccine mandates. But if you want to enter America without all these restrictions, just walk across the southern border. They are also mandating that nearly 2 million government employees and military personnel have COVID vaccinations.
In my opinion the real difference between humans and animals is animals never put the dumbest in charge of the pack.
Biden's head of the transportation department actually said, “if you don't like the high gas prices, buy an electric car.”
Have you wondered why the Biden administration is trying to get Trump supporters out of the military? After the lunatic way we left Afghanistan, Biden is now trying to get America in a war with Russia. Some Dems and two idiot Republicans actually said “America should use nuclear weapons to stop Russia from invading Ukraine. Nuclear war? Are you insane?
According to news reports, the drug Viagra is 70% effective against stopping Alzheimer's. Maybe Biden will start taking this stuff so he can remember he is president and then he can really start screwing Americans.
Earl Yackel
Wharton
