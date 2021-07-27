Wharton, TX (77488)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low near 75F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.