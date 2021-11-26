“Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.” - 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18
This has been a difficult season for so many families in Texas and across our nation. Amidst the challenges we continue to face, we can still take time to be thankful for the blessings we do have.
Among the things that stand out for me is community. Through my recent time back home for Veterans Day celebrations, the Open House at our Corpus Christi office, and my time spent with friends and family, I’ve thought a lot about how grateful I am for the caring community I have the honor to represent.
From my family to yours, prayers and best wishes for a Happy Thanksgiving.
Protecting the rights of law-abiding citizens
This week I led 51 other Republican Members of Congress in an effort to gather answers from Acting Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Marvin Richardson about a proposed regulation that would essentially lead to the creation of a national gun registry.
According to the proposed rule, federal firearms licensees (FFLs) would be mandated to preserve firearm transaction records older than 20 years. This would enable the ATF to receive firearm transaction records from any point in time, as federal firearm licensees are required to turn in their records to the ATF when they go out of business.
The Biden Administration is yet again ignoring the real threats against America and instead using political leverage to encroach on the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens. This proposed rule would be a giant leap towards a federal firearm registry, which is explicitly banned by law. The ATF needs to be held accountable to ensure it does not sidestep the Constitution.
BBB: Building Bigger Bureaucracy
Last week I voted in opposition to Democrats’ disastrous “Build Back Better” spending legislation. The bill passed with a partisan vote and will go to the Senate for consideration.
As the United States is experiencing inflation rates at record highs, House Democrats have passed a second bill chock-full of wasteful spending appropriated to fulfill socialist, big-government wish-list items. This bill will undoubtedly exacerbate inflation while inserting the federal government into nearly every aspect of Americans’ lives.
The bill uses taxpayer money to fund abortions and vaccine mandates. It authorizes amnesty for millions of illegal aliens while the IRS increases surveillance against everyday Americans. The bill also enacts counter-productive environmental policies that will kill thousands of quality jobs in American energy and make us more reliant on foreign adversaries.
Lastly, in regard to the bill’s price tag, the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Budget estimated that the true cost of the bill could reach $4.9 trillion as opposed to the roughly $2 trillion that the White House has messaged on. Democrats said this bill would cost $0. This report proves that they have been lying this whole time.
Michael Cloud (R-Victoria) is the U.S. Representative of the 27th District, which includes Wharton County. More information on this and other topics can be found at his website: www.cloud.house.gov.
