This column will begin with condolences going out to the El Campo family whose loved one passed away due to complications associated with COVID-19 last week.
Given that there is still no cure for this horrible virus, the likelihood that Wharton County would never have a death in the future from this disease was very low.
It is not often that the opinion of a news organization such as the Wharton Journal-Spectator includes the word “we” or that the entire paper offers its sympathy, but these are unique times we live in, and we are in it with you.
As you know the WJ-S is made up of staff members who are part of this community. We see what is going on in our community as it relates to COVID-19. We as residents, also worry about our health and the health of our loved ones.
We also lament when one of us in Wharton County passes away and perhaps reflect on our fortunes.
It is with regret that the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management last week had to pass on the sad news of the county’s first coronavirus death. In turn, this information was passed on to news organizations and here we are a week later offering a reminder of what was.
The OEM in its reports oftentimes offers words of encouragement after it gives us the latest COVID-19 numbers.
For weeks, officials have been telling us we are doing a good job, to keep up social distancing “because it works.”
We, the residents of Wharton County, have been doing a solid job since our leaders declared a disaster three months ago. Just because our governor has allowed us to roam more freely, and we’re seeing some signs of normalcy such as Boling High School and El Campo High School graduations, we’re still in the dark days of COVID-19.
Although the number of positive cases has increased this week and perhaps will continue to do so, stay the course.
Remember, there is still no cure.
Remember, social distancing and personal hygiene work.
We ask that you take care of yourselves. Let’s not have another COVID-19 death in Wharton County.
Unfortunately, we joined several other counties in Texas and the U.S. when we had our first death.
What it says is that our leaders have provided the necessary information about staying clean, and led us down the right path about prevention.
Do your part for you and your family.
We will continue to practice good hygiene and take care of ourselves so we can report the news of the day via social media or in newsprint.
Let’s hope we don’t have to report another COVID-19 death in our county.
