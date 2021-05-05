Reviewing some old notes from my journal I ran across some mention of Pirates raiding ships off the coast of Africa. What happened to those guys? Remember Somalia, a lawless nation they said; they operated with no government for years. So early on during that time thieves stole everything there was to steal on land and thought hey, wait a minute, there is always the ocean, let’s attack tankers.
Keep in mind these hockey pucks were mostly teenagers, who wanted to become overnight millionaires. Who did they think they were, professional athletes?
Wasn’t anybody on board armed? Oh, yeah, one crew member was armed with an ice pick and stuck it through the hand of a pirate. The liberal news media cried out “irrational deadly force.” The only thing irrational about it was that he didn’t put enough holes in him that he whistled when the wind blew.
Then, the captain who gave himself up as a hostage to save his crew and ship was certainly a hero and so were the Seals who gave a surprise early retirement party to three deserving pirates, but then our government comes out with an announcement that things are getting bad and something needs to be done to stop it. Joe Biden, even back then, said what the international community needs to do is send a few trillion dollars to Somalia to reform those poor, wretched, unfortunate souls, educate them, make them productive members of society. What the international community needed to do was come to an agreement to keep hands off and lease all the tankers to Israel. I can just hear the Israeli parliament now saying, “You don’t mean to tell me they’ve got one of our ships?” A tourist industry could spring up just from guided tours viewing the Somali Navy from glass bottom boats.
And how difficult could it be to wipe out all those boats anyway? Let me hazard a guess as to where to look for them. How about along the coast of Somalia? Hello! We have those smart drone planes that can fry a pick-up truck from thousands of feet, how about boats, all of them? Some intellectuals will say well, the boats are out in the water scattered over hundreds of square miles and we can’t patrol all of that. Hello again, we don’t have to, just wait until they come back to get fuel. They don’t run those vessels on sea water or solar power unless Al Gore gets active again. It’s like hunting down wasps. You follow one home, wait until dark and then send your wife out there to deal with’em. They’re goners.
Of course, you have to have alternative plans and I have one if pirating happens again. This would be used only in the most severe circumstances, when all else seems impractical or economically impossible. It’s a simple two-part plan. Send one high speed bass boat and one Texas Ranger.
Doc Blakely is a humorist and motivational speaker who resides in Wharton. For more information, visit www.docblakely.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.