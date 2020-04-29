A radio station in Georgia has a show where they play back recorded telephone conversations. The calls are designed to stir up emotions and light the fuse to an often explosive conversation. The more preposterous the better. The early morning special is called “Hoax and Hoots.” One call went like this:
“Hello, is this Dwayne?” “Yeah, who is this?”
“My name is Andrew. You don’t know me but I think we may be sort of related and that’s why I’m calling.” “Oh yeah, how’s zat man?”
“Well, if you don’t mind, let me ask you a few questions and we can clear this up so I can have some piece of mind. You see, I have a family member who has been missing for three years. Lemme ask you, is your wife named Teresa and is she there?” “Yeah, my wife’s name is Teresa. She ain’t here.”
“That may be just as well. Tell me how long have y’all been married?” “Three years, man, so what is this all about?”
“Three years. That would be right. You see, our family member disappeared off the face of the earth three years ago. We’ve been doing the research and we believe that your Teresa is our missing family member.” “What you talkin’ about, man. Teresa ain’t got no family. She was raised in an orphanage.”
“Well, now hear me out please. We’ve done the research and we’re pretty excited because of DNA samples that have come into our possession from a private detective, that you married our family member and I just need you to answer a few more questions before we can be sure. Do y’all have any kids?” “No, we ain’t got no kids, Teresa can’t have kids, not that is any of your business. Man, how come you ask a question like that anyway?”
“Oh, Lord. It’s true. That confirms it. You see Ted disappeared three years ago in Denmark…” “Who the hell is Ted?” “There’s no easy way to tell you this Dwayne, but your wife Teresa is our brother Ted. The detective traced him through a round trip KLM flight to Denmark and discovered he had an operation and changed his name to Teresa. Check it out with Teresa and call me back.”
“Yeah, I’ll check it out with Teresa. She is supposed to be home in about 20 minutes and I’m gonna give her a physical like she was applying for a billion dollar insurance policy and if I see any suspicious scars you can come pick up Teresa. I’ll have her miniskirts and Victoria Secret lingerie packed and ready for a one way flight to Copenhagen as soon as Trump opens the borders to Europe again …”
“Hey, Dwayne, calm down. This is radio station WHOA and you’ve just been had. You’re wife Teresa is right here and wants to tell you this: ‘Hi honey, it’s Teresa, happy wedding anniversary. Maybe you’ll remember it now.’”
Doc Blakely is a humorist and motivational speaker who resides in Wharton. For more information, visit www.docblakely.com.
