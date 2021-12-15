Thankful for such a beautiful time of year

We are in the most beautiful time of the year. The Lord Jesus is born, the Light of the World.
Let’s bring everything to Jesus, the Light of the World, for “the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.” The miraculous event of Christmas night is something that happens outside of time. May you find God’s sweet love at the heart of your Christmas!
Happy birthday Jesus! And to Darrell Evans, Donna Svatek, Patsy Legler, Bennie Hundl, Kaitlyn Norrell, Jerome Zahradnik, Suzanne Blair Honeycutt, Clarice Kutach, Samantha Cockerham, Jenna Norrell, Steve Bosch, Frances Cullers, Susie Carlson, Donald Allen, Harolyn Freeman, Don Carlson, Michael Evans, A.C. Shelton, Honey Stavena, Othelia Viktorin, A.J. Rath, Wanda Bonnot, Vanessa Hudgins, Jess Howell, Brian Bremser, Jeanette Sprta, Jerry Rodriguez, Willie Gavranovic, Todd Mund, Allen Peikert, Freddie Siska, Karen Novosad, Margie Hubenak, Theresa Krenek, Jill Fitzgerald, Wesley Heimann, Amanda Evans, Gary Winkenwerder, Kathy Miller Sharon Sebesta, Yvonne Naiser, Peggy Sevuktekin, Patricia Kolafa, Patricia Krenek, Catherine Kovar, Mary Ann Polak Carol Riley Evelyn Kramr, Barron Weaver, Somer Moffett, Carol Wooton, Dr. Herman Wolff, Dr. John Wissinger, Martha Viktorin, Jo Yankowsky, and Johnny Castro Jr.
Celebrating anniversaries are: Tim and Pam Barker, Paul and Bunny Fertsch, Don and Mary Agnes Erdelt, John and Julie Smolik, Charles and Esther Fitzgerald, Jess and Betty Howell, Brian and Rhonda Bremser, Herb and Linda McCown, Dr. Garland and Karen Novosad, Don and Betty Mueller, and Glenn and Candace Stange.
Congratulations to the new EMS Director of El Campo, Garret Bubela. El Campo has chosen a caring, loving person and knowledgeable. I have known Garret and his wife, Megan, for quite some time.
To Stephen Johnson and wife Sandra, the best of everything for a happy retirement. Thank You for all you have done for Wharton and its people.
Happy Hanukkah! Happy Kwanzaa! Feliz Navidad everyone!
So, when you are confronted by injustice, intemperance or weakness of the world, stop a moment. Pray!
Congrats to one of my favorite families in East Bernard, Dr. James Jaloway, Dr. Jeff and Dr. Jakob Jaloway, father, son and grandson. Three dentists who are now together taking care of our smiles.
I am thankful to live in Wharton. After reading a letter from Bishop Chad Zielinski of the Diocese of Fairbanks, Alaska, attending the needs of Catholics in the most difficult conditions on earth. Being a Catholic in Alaska is just different. Your Nativity scene is made of ice. Your deacon visits the sick in parish boat. Your Bishop makes house calls. You drive a snowmachine or ATV to church. You still go to Mass when it’s 40 below zero. Your priest needs a plane to visit the church. You hide Easter eggs in the snow. You have more moose and salmon at potlucks than chicken or beef. Heating costs are a third of the church budget and finally, you only get to go to Mass a few times a year when a priest can visit. That’s hard to imagine for a person from the tropics like me when I don’t want to go out when we get cold weather in Texas.
Pope Francis Tweet: “True freedom in Christ does not seek personal interests, but is guided by love and is expressed in service to others, especially to the poor. Love makes us free; it leads us to choose and to do good, it motivates us to serve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.