Dear editor,
I am the oldest of eight and have been a pediatric nurse for over 30 years and what I’ve come to notice from 75 years of watching American media and politics is that this is a country of toddlers and children.
From Bright Horizons: “Abstract concepts and logic are not part of their mindset. Toddlers are capable of feeling intense emotions yet lack the cognitive skills to process those emotions and handle them appropriately. Toddlers have a limited understanding of yours, mine, and ours, assuming that everything is ‘mine,’ which is why they have a hard time sharing.”
And of course the famous phrases, “You can’t tell me what to do”, “No!”, “You’re not my mommy”, and “You’re not the boss of me!” And then there’s “It’s my game, I get to make the rules”, “If I can’t … I’ll take my ball and go home!”
This isn’t a country with a functioning government, it’s a malfunctioning childcare facility run by dysfunctional governance.
Ernest Ondrias,
Wharton
