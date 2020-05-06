Due to the pandemic I have been watching some championship sporting events that took place a year or more ago. Recently I stumbled on to a golf game, I think it was the U.S. Open. They could have at least called it the U.S. Closed, like every other current event. I was up to the last hole before I realized it was a rerun. I was pulling for Tiger Woods and by golly he won it again.
Tiger Woods and I are a lot alike. We both own expensive clubs. Mine are Ping, his are the kind where they have a restaurant, bar and 18 holes.
Historically at the Shell Open, back in the day, poor old Tiger could only muster a 5 under par and came in second to a South African named Immelmann who played a pitiful last round but managed an 8 under to win a million dollars. Of course that was before expenses but oil was not in negative trading. Tiger had to settle for a few hundred thousand but hey he was playing hurt they say. Immelmann had bathed in the glory of beating not only the number one player in the world, but back then the number one handicapped player in the world. It was nice to see Tiger in fine form even if it was historically.
Being an old athletic supporter myself I’ve discovered I have things in common with other great athletes. Danika Patrick became the first woman to win an Indianapolis 500 race. She did this in Japan. Our economy is worse than I thought. The Japanese now own Indiana and have sort of moved it to Tokyo. Anyway Danika and I have a common thread. Both our names start with a D. My second letter comes a little further along in the alphabet but we both drive cars, right? And I outweigh her by a hundred pounds so she better not mess with Texas.
Then there are the Houston Rockets, a bunch of millionaires who have expensive aches and pains. They are always playing through the pain to bring glory to their city and sponsors. What do they have that I don’t have? I mean take away the loyal fans, the two foot height advantage, the finely tuned body and the ability to hit a three pointer from the arc on the opponent’s end of the court, we’re not that far apart. And what gets me is when they are interviewed about what they are going to do in a championship game they quote the coach as saying, “Just go out there and have fun.”
Well, there you go. I could be a famous coach. I always suspected that job was not all that hard anyway. I wonder if Bobby Knight ever told players to just go out and have fun. We have a lot in common as well. I’ve been to Texas Tech and my face looks like it hurts me.
Doc Blakely is a humorist and motivational speaker who resides in Wharton. For more information, visit www.docblakely.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.