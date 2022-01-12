After the dumbest statement in political history was made by Nancy Pelosi, “We have to pass this bill so we can read what’s in it,” Obamacare was made into law.
Now the Dems have shown their stupidity again by saying, “We have to pass this Build Back Better agenda bill so we can let Americans know what’s in it. Pure insanity!
The Dems are now concentrating on removing the filibuster from the Senate so they can pass any law they choose without opposition. This would include packing the Supreme Court and passing their so-called “Voting Rights Act.” In this voting act bill, the Dems want to take total control over all federal elections. This would include no voter ID, ballot harvesting in all states, unlimited mail-in ballots, no supervision during vote counting and would allow anyone in the United States, including Illegal aliens and felons, to vote.
In other words, you would never be able to vote them out of office. America would be a one-party country. Kind of sounds like socialism mixed with Nazi-Germany to me.
Biden and Harris during a recent speech actually compared the protest on Jan.6 at the Capitol to the Civil War, to Pearl Harbor, and to the 9/11 attacks. Disgraceful!
Let me remind you Dem so-called leaders – 214,938 Americans died during the Civil War, 2,335 military personnel died at Pearl Harbor, and 2,996 Americans died during the 9/11 attacks. Only one person was killed on Jan. 6,2021. An unarmed female Trump supporter named Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed. And you dare to compare Jan. 6 to those? Disgusting!
Now the Democrats are wanting any Republican that stated the vote count in the 2020 election should have been questioned or if they had any involvement in the Jan. 6 protest, to be forever banned from holding public office.
The “old” Democratic Party is gone. The modern-day radical Democratic Party is made up of anti-American socialists, evil, dangerous, liars that in my opinion do nothing to better or preserve America. Unfortunately, a lot of Republicans fall under this same definition. Maybe term limits for everyone so we can get rid of these career sponges that occupy Washington, D.C.
Remember “God bless America” – you’ll never hear a Democrat say those words. And pray for the American citizens that have been in jail for nearly a year whose only crime was being at the protest on Jan. 6. Some charged with only trespassing others not even charged with a crime. This doesn’t sound like the America I grew up in.
Earl Yackel
Wharton
