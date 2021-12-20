I’m the proud, proud superintendent of Wharton ISD.
This school year has been like a blur. It seems like a few short weeks ago we were welcoming our students back from summer break and are now at the mid-year mark.
The holiday season is a time to show gratitude for the many ways we have been blessed. I’m blessed to serve the amazing students, parents, and corporate partners in this community.
In Wharton ISD we focus on the moment at hand and not on the past. We are future-oriented and Wharton ISD has a lot of great things on the horizon. I am very optimistic and encouraged about the future of this district. People who look for the negative will find it every time. I hope that you’ll join me in my optimism.
In this season of giving let’s embrace kindness and compassion by sharing a smile and a few kind words to and about it each other. You’ll be amazed at the difference it will have on our outlook. Optimism awakens all of the positive emotions within us and you’ll find yourself being much happier, and with more self-esteem.
As we continue to navigate our way out of this pandemic, this district is committed to providing our students with a quality, first-class education that you can be proud of. Thank you for your support of our students, faculty and staff members, campus administrators, and this district. On behalf of the Wharton ISD, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to everyone.
Sincerely,
Michael J. O’Guin Sr. Ed.D.
Superintendent of Schools
Wharton Independent School District
