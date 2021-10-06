Probably many of my readers can relate to someone saying something really tacky to you and you could not think of a response until several hours later. For example, a speaker gave a boring talk on a subject in which he was ill prepared. A lady came forward afterwards and said, “Your speech was superfluous, sir.” He replied, “Thank you madam, perhaps I’ll have it published posthumously.” She said, “The sooner the better.” Later, much later, he thought of a response. He told a friend he should have said, “May the sewers of Rangoon back up in your corset, madam.”
Of course talking too long is one of the pet peeves of mankind and gives all speakers cause to be brief, be informative and be gone. Abraham Lincoln once said, “He could compress the smallest ideas into the most words of any man I know.”
My Daddy used to say to me, “Don’t just stand there boy with your brain in neutral and your mind in Arkansas.” One day he made me so mad that I replied, “My mind is not in Arkansas.” Immediately I realized my brain WAS in neutral. Later I thought I should have said, “I’m pretty close to an idiot alright, so I’ll just move over a little bit.” But I thought better of that since I didn’t want to have such a sunny disposition that I’d get my bottom burned.
Have you ever been to a party where they served tea and crumpets? The kind where people whisper things like, “I’ve had a wonderful evening but this wasn’t it?” If I walk into a party and see that traditional punch bowl with red cool-aid I know what kind of evening it’s going to be. What do you say when the host asks, “Are you having a good time?” We usually smile like a carp at a sewer hole during a rain storm, lie through our teeth and say, “Oh, marvelous thank you.” You really should say, “This is a modest little party with much to be modest about.” Give me a Catholic wedding party any time. They know how to show us Protestants how to celebrate. They don’t have to ask if you’re having a good time, they just watch for how long it takes for the keg to float.
When a baby is born invariably somebody will ask, “Who do you think he looks like?” If you think about that for a few days next time you can be ready and instead of saying, “Oh, he looks like you of course,” you can say, “He looks like Winston Churchill. All babies look like Winston Churchill.”
So unless you have the attention span of a lightning bolt you should be aware by now that you never answer a question with the obvious trite answer. It’s like Henny Youngman used to say when someone would ask, “How’s your wife?” He’d say, “Compared to what?”
Doc Blakely is a humorist and motivational speaker who now resides in the Hill Country after living in Wharton 47 years. For more information, visit www.docblakely.com.
