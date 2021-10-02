Dear editor,
Senior citizens of East Bernard beware.
Be careful who you get to work on your home or roof. I had the neighbor’s brother replace a part of my roof and I got ripped off. I had to give him $1,700 for material and $1,000 labor. It included ripping off the shingles, replacing the decking, clean up, etc.
When the weather was nice last month he said it would be better to just reshingle because you don’t know what is underneath. So he returned the plywood, but he had the refund put in his name so he got $440 which he kept.
He ordered 30 bundles of shingles of which he only used 11 bundles. He planned to return 19 and get that refund also. I haven’t seen him since.
He put the roof on but didn’t finish.
He still needed to caulk and replace some of the fascia boards. So he got $1,440 for doing very little work. Even though it was a simple small project it turned into a nightmare.
I’m still old school and believe and trust people. He told me he would fix and spruce up the house.
A few years ago you could trust people. Now everyone wants the big jobs with big money. They all drive big fancy trucks, because you helped pay for them. They don’t care if you’re old and poor. I get a small social security check that goes to the Medicare supplement otherwise I have no income. I live off my small savings. I even go to share once a month to get groceries. I needed the money for groceries and medicines.
Now it can be a roofer, handyman, tree trimmer or whatever. They promise to come but they don’t. Like they say - there’s no fool like an old fool.
I never thought this would happen to me, but I was desperate.
Johnnie Jochec,
East Bernard
