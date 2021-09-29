You are possibly a redneck if your idea of light beer is Shiner Bock under a neon sign, probably a redneck if you leave your hat on in the hot tub, definitely a redneck if you ask the waiter to cook your sushi crisp.
Most people think of rednecks as men but there are plenty of women who fit the description too, as the song “Redneck Girl” implies and many of them are fun loving, sweet little things who can break your heart with a word or crush your Adams apple with a karate chop, pork chop or T-bone then hold your chest to the ground with a spike high heel while drinking a Tequila shooter.
There was this redneck friend, OK so we travel the same circles, who went to a Luckenbach concert recently for the culture, which can be found on any doorknob there. He saw this breathtakingly beautiful girl over by the mechanical bull ride imported for the occasion. She was wearing a peek a boo blouse, all the guys peeked and nobody booed, Wrangler jean shorts cut off with Pinking Shears, pink Luchese, hand crafted boots, 8 rows of stitching, with a white inlay outline of the state of Texas, and spurs. Of course he just glanced at her…twice… the second time with his eyeballs in their sockets. Seeking to impress her, he hired the Longhorn Saddle Steer and casually rode up to her and said, “Hey Sweetheart. I’m on my way to Florida.” She replied, “Bring me back an orange.”
Undaunted he said, “Ma’am I don’t mean any offense. It’s just that you’re as pretty as a speckled pup in a red wagon.” She couldn’t help but smile just a smidgen, just on one side of her face, which just happened to be on his side. Greatly encouraged, he threw one leg over the saddle horn, reached in his right hip pocket and used what he thought was a mighty original line, “Ma’am would you like a dip of snuff?” She smiled a little broader this time but replied, “No thanks. I brought my own.” It was love at first sight.
They were married a few months later right there under the huge oak tree at Luckenbach. The wedding party brought their own chairs and coolers. The faint aroma of burning mesquite mingled with that of the ribs and sausage. A five piece band included Fiddle, Steel and Dobro. The wedding march was Ghost Riders in the Sky; there was not a dry eye in the house. It was an awesome sight as the bride and groom raced through the wedding double line toward the dance floor with everybody throwing feed grade oats which would soon be cleaned up by the chickens.
The couple graced the dance floor, and there under the Copenhagen banner, eyebrows were raised as the band played the old fiddle tune “Spider Bit the Baby,” the universal redneck birth announcement.
Doc Blakely is a humorist and motivational speaker who now resides in the Hill Country after living in Wharton 47 years. For more information, visit www.docblakely.com.
