Dear editor,
While I made my rounds around Wharton pulling weeds, planting flowers, picking up trash, etc., I saw what looked like business as usual.
The garbage truck stopped to pick up bags of throw-away stuff at each house. The city workers were mowing and weedeating around the Wharton Civic Center. People were going in and out of the Wharton County Library. Cars were parked at the laundromat.
Of course, people are still encouraged to wear masks and to use hand sanitizers, and avoid crowds of people.
A lot of people have gotten shots to ward off the virus.
Sadly, quite a few people have passed away because of the virus or from other bad things.
We all keep hanging in there and continue trying to be good and kind people.
CJ Hobbs,
Wharton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.