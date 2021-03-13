Observing my oldest daughter and her colleagues who teach 5th grade, I have come to re-appreciate what dedicated teachers do for our kids the first five or six years of their school life, when the first seeds of knowledge are planted. Seeing the positive influence they have on our children brings back memories of my first six years in Dime Box Rural School in the 1940s.
While all of my teachers had some positive influences on my learning, there are three who stand out in my memory: my first grade teacher (we had no kindergarten in those days), my fifth grade teacher, and my sixth grade teacher.
“Miz Morgan,” our first grade teacher, got us first, most of us either German-American or Czech-American, fresh from the farm. No doubt it was good that she was British (Welsh)-American and did not know a word of German or Czech, because while many of the students were bilingual, a few came to first grade knowing only German, or only Czech. She taught us to write and speak good English without an Old-Country accent, though I still sometimes pronounce a final “d” as a “t.” I arrived my first day of school with a fairly large English vocabulary, -- the only English word I didn’t know was “bacon” (I used the German word for it, “Speck”). My parents were bilingual and were quite fluent in English as well as German. Miz Morgan wanted us to be fluent in English.
We loved Miz Morgan, because we knew that everything she did with us was done because she loved us. It was like she was telling us if we wanted to get a job in the big city of Austin someday, we must write and speak perfect English and she wanted all of us to succeed.
She also taught us how to write beautiful cursive and how to create splendid crafts and art. She brought fairy tales to life by teaching us how to act them out in a play (actually performed in our rural high school auditorium). She taught us to be frugal, not waste our paste and paper (write on both sides), and to do physical work (we had to carry in logs for the huge wood heater from the woodpile). She also taught us to try to live by the Ten Commandments.
“Miz Josie,” very different from Miz Morgan, but just as wonderful, was my 5th grade teacher. Her first name was “Josephine,” and, as a Czech-American, she seemed more empathetic with students whose bilingual background interfered with perfecting their English. In addition, she was fluent in Spanish as well as Czech, and taught the one Spanish class offered in high school (all twelve grades were on the same campus). She encouraged us to learn Spanish and would take her high school class to Mexico each summer.
Being trilingual, however, did not keep her from teaching us an incredible amount of English grammar, and instilled in me a love for diagramming English sentences. She was a no-nonsense teacher of geography and had us fill our notebooks full of properly labeled world maps, just as she had us fill the three walls of blackboards with our sentence diagrams. We learned there were many, many more places in the world than just Texas and Dime Box. My sense of the diversity of the world and my writing skills I attribute to her.
Last. “Miz Ella.” A great teacher, whom some in my class thought was way too hard, but I loved her dearly. She was strict, very just and fair, but truly a no-nonsense teacher! In addition to teaching us arithmetic and even algebra, she taught us integrity, hard work, perseverance, independent thinking, and common sense. She explored and unraveled the great mysteries of mathematics to us, probably taking us to the ninth grade level (this was sixth grade).
Under her tutelage, we learned to do some basic math in our heads, long before modern calculators were invented. No doubt that’s why I find it odd when today’s students take their calculators with them to class. Her greatest influence was to “push” us to accept and conquer greater and greater challenges.
It is not my purpose here to contrast what teaching was like in the 1940’s with today’s facilitators of education, but to encourage folks to appreciate what good teachers do and have done for us. I recognize and applaud those too often under appreciated heroes in our lives.
Ray Spitzenberger is a retired WCJC teacher, a retired LCMS pastor, and the author of two books, It Must Be the Noodles and Open Prairies.
