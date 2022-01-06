Dear editor,
The phrase “history repeats itself” is well known, but if history repeats itself I would think we would expect the same to happen again but are always surprised when it does.
Doing some research I found perfect examples that happening in Wharton County. A county newspaper ad published in 1914: “On account of the Democratic Party having adjusted currency out of my reach, I will trade good yellow sweet potatoes for second-hand clothing.”
A November 1918 front page story: “New cases of Spanish Influenza are declining. Only about 25 new cases per week are now reported versus more than 100 per week at the peak. Numerous county citizens, young, old and middle age, have met their death and many businesses are not able to run with a full staff of employees.”
Front page February 1980: “Outside of the courthouse some 30 persons braved the cold winds to carry picket signs proclaiming, “life is good in Wharton.” The demonstration is the first in a series of protests against bad news and talk of recession. One party in the protest raised a Canadian flag as a symbol of thanks for smuggling six U.S. hostages out of Iran.” These are but a few.
Merle R Hudgins
Historian for Wharton County
