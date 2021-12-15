As a connoisseur of German, Wendish, Austrian, and Czech polka music, I receive many posts on my Facebook wall from numerous polka bands and individual musicians, both from Texas and from Europe, playing my kind of oompa-pah.
On Dec. 5, the eve of the Festival of St. Nicholas, there appeared a rather unusual post from Austria, a video of Krampus playing a superb polka on the accordion. It’s not unusual for Krampus to show up in the Alpine regions of Europe on Dec. 5, but it is unusual to see him playing the accordion.
The next day, Dec. 6, Nickolaustag, I enjoyed a video posted on my wall from Northern Germany of Knecht Ruprecht following behind St. Nicholas in a severe snowstorm. Neither St. Nick nor Knecht Ruprecht was playing an accordion, but some awesome German polka music was oompa-pahing in the background! A great way to celebrate St. Nicholas Day! Unfortunately, the Wendish (Sorbian) Rumplich from Lusatia (in Saxony) did not appear on my iPad that day!
With a German father and a Wendish mother, and a lifetime of researching Slavic and Teutonic cultures and traditions, I am familiar with these characters from legends and folklore. Well, St. Nicholas himself was not a myth, but the very real Bishop of Myra, who was known for his kindness, generosity, goodness, and love of people, especially children. From his acts of kindness and charity and his love of children, many legends developed about him. As the legends grew, the somewhat ridiculous additions of weird and scary sidekicks made them a little unsavory. Like other bishops, Nicholas wore a red robe and it doesn’t take a genius to see how he evolved into Santa Claus.
For those of you unfamiliar with St. Nick’s uncouth sidekicks, let me introduce you to Krampus, Knecht Ruprecht, and Rumplich.
Krampus is the scary companion of St. Nicholas in folklore of the Alpine regions of Europe. He was usually depicted with cloven hooves and the horns of a goat. He had a long, pointed tongue and wore or carried chains which he rattled to warn or scare kids. He was not too different from the way the devil was depicted in Medieval morality and miracle plays. In Alpine tradition, he accompanied St. Nicholas, going house to house, demanding to be let in.
At each house visited, St. Nicholas would give the “good” children fruit, candy and nuts, while Krampus would punish the “bad” kids.
Knecht Ruprecht, the Northern Germany version of Krampus, was usually depicted wearing a black or brown robe with a pointed hood and carrying a long walking stick. Not quite as scary as Krampus, but scary enough. Knecht Ruprecht carried a bag of ashes and a bag of fruit, nuts, and gingerbread. Ruprecht would ask the children if they could pray, and if they could, he would give them fruit, nuts, and pieces of gingerbread. If they couldn’t pray, he would hit them on the head with a bag of ashes. You naturally wonder if he did both the rewarding and the punishing, what was the purpose of St. Nick being with him?
In Wendish lore from Saxony, brought to Lee County, Texas, by our Wendish ancestors, Rumplich would show up, in later versions, anyway, on Christmas Eve, not with St. Nicholas, but with his rowdy, mischievous companions. He would show up at people’s houses, demanding to be let in, dressed (in some traditions) in a striped, outlandish outfit and wearing a bizarre mask. Once inside, Rumplich would interrogate the children in the family, giving the “good” (based on their answers) kids fruit and nuts from the gunny sack he carried, and giving the “bad” kids a piece of charcoal, or would smear their faces with soot. Children were pre-warned that if they were really, really bad, Rumplich would carry them off in his burlap bag.
As a child brought up in the Wendish tradition of Rumplich rather than the German tradition of Knecht Ruprecht, I never actually encountered Rumplich, but I was told by my mother and my maternal grandparents that Santa Claus would bring me candy and toys if I had been a good boy during the year, or a bucket of soot if I had been bad.
The Czech Catholic children in East Bernard receive candy and small gifts in their stockings on the Feast Day of St. Nicholas, but I have never heard any of my neighbors, who, by the way, share my love of polka music, tell about a Krampus-like tradition. I’m glad St. Nick’s uncouth sidekick has disappeared!
Ray Spitzenberger is a retired WCJC teacher, a retired LCMS pastor, and the author of three books: “It Must Be the Noodles,” “Open Prairies,” and “Tanka Schoen.”
