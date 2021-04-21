My friend “Thumbs” and I were visiting recently and somehow the subject of horses came up. He told me this story which I found too bizarre not to pass on to the enlightened readers of this illustrious column. It seems that my old pal had always wanted a Paint horse, ever since he saw Tonto riding one across the silver screen. He never gave much thought to history, breeding, disposition, just saw himself with a feather in his flowing locks, clad in buckskin, galloping across the prairie living the dream.
Thumbs was in his thirties, married, two children, a mortgage and a successful business when he saw an ad for a Paint horse for sale.
Thumbs took a look at the horse, a beautiful Paint with one so called “glass eye,” another characteristic of Paints that gave them a sort of mystic quality akin to schizophrenia. He told the owner that he might buy the horse but wanted to try him out and if he was a satisfactory mount he’d take him. They never even discussed price. He saddled up the Paint and took him for a ride down along the Colorado River. Things went well until they were out of sight of witnesses and in the most remote area of the county. Then the Paint walled that glass eye around until it seemed to spin in its socket, snorted, bucked, spit the bit out of his mouth and the rodeo was on. With no control of his steed, Thumbs clung to the saddle horn with tooth and toenail through briers, brambles, saplings and hundred year old Pecan trees. Then the cliff loomed into the picture. Everybody knows a horse will stop at the edge of a cliff, especially one that is 30 feet high and overlooking a sandbar in the river, right?
Thumbs’ whole life had barely flashed past puberty before they hit quicksand below. Fortunately the Paint had also jumped through a clump of Muscatel grape vines that slowed the descent. Man and beast thrashed about in a frenzy trying to keep from sinking and/or drowning. For the first time in this miserable ride the rider had a thought. Why not get off? On purpose!
By grabbing vines and doing a backstroke Thumbs made it to shore...alone. The horse continued to thrash about but the vines kept him from going totally under, but for how long?
My friend changed into some dry overalls and retreated to headquarters. He told the owner he had Old Paint tied to a grapevine down on the river and paid cash. He found Old Paint clinging to a vine with his teeth. It took a wrecker and plenty more wampum to salvage the steed and save face. Thumbs says he knows now why Indians always rode Paints. Because when they went on the warpath and got to where they were going they wanted to be mad enough to kill somebody.
Doc Blakely is a humorist and motivational speaker who resides in Wharton. For more information, visit www.docblakely.com.
