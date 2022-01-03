This is the time of the year when the annual fall rites get into full swing. Naturally, I’m biased but my favorite festivals are the chili cook-offs, even if they do conflict with ballet dancing.
Many people are not aware that chili is the reason those opera singers clutch their heart and hit those high notes. It’s not music as much as heartburn.
And did you ever wonder about that gopher up north that comes out to see or not see his shadow? Regardless of shadows, it’s about six weeks until chili season is over and we never hear about him again. A lot more goes into chili than chili powder.
The chili cooks always claim they have a secret ingredient. Sometimes it’s even edible.
They pour secret liquids into the bubbling pot. Everything from beer to vanilla extract. And don’t worry about what wine to drink with chili. Anything goes with it from D’Anjou 1937 to Thunderbird from last Tuesday.
The ingredients are immaterial because the object of chili is to have so much hot stuff in it that the first things digested are the taste buds. Then you share it with the onlookers and blame it on Corona. If this happens twice as fast you blame Dos Equis.
Red peppers, chili powder, jalapeño peppers, tabasco, cayenne, cilantro, and even some foreign sounding ingredients go into the cook’s recipe. I heard a guy taste a batch and say to his partner, “I think it needs more diesel.”
For over a century now, people have been eating chili in these fall rituals and although no definite fatal links can be proven, we do know that every participant in one 1806 cook-off is now dead. And all those from one 2021 event are given no chance of surviving during their life time.
But what other food can you think of that has a whole country named after it?
Nonetheless, medical authorities are studying a new phenomenon called Chili Related Syndrome, people who have eaten chili and then been attacked by their stomach. Don’t be alarmed; it is a common occurrence. The following case histories outline symptoms, causes, and cures:
Adam, age 52. Symptoms, sicker than a horse, severe swelling. Offending ingredient, pinto beans. Cure, case of Shiner Bock.
Becky, age 28. Symptoms, passed out, nostrils backfired. Offending ingredient, Red Peppers. Cure, clothespin.
Larry, age 12. Symptoms, bad language, waterlogged. Offending ingredient, Jalapeños. Cure, reported comportment to Mother Superior.
Cindy Lou, age 23. Symptoms, hysteria and playing dead. Offending ingredient, possum. Cure, Listerine Cocktail.
Orville, age 89. Symptoms, ran record mile. Offending ingredient, prune based thickener. Cure, new partner with more serious attitude.
Of course, not all Chili Related Syndrome incidents are this severe, but the cook-offs do conflict with opera season. My friend, Bob Murphey, was a perfect example. Bob used to say, “I can’t sing. I ruined my voice before I was 14 years old... cookin’ chili.”
