The Pandammitt, especially during an election year, brings out hidden sides of our personalities. My favorite side is where humor is involved. I heard an intellectual minded man recently remark that the universe is made up of protons, neutrons and electrons. His buddy says, “Yeah, well what about the morons?”
But enough about Congress, get ready to vote your convictions even if he/she did get a pardon, wrote a book and is advising you on who to vote for, or for whom to cast your vote, if you want to be politically correct. I like the advice of Davy Crockett whose motto was, “Be sure you’re right, then go ahead.” And I might add, “And Hope for the best.”
A friend of mine, Gene Perret, was the head writer for Bob Hope for most of Hope’s career. We became acquainted because both of us were on the speaking circuit. Gene used to tell me stories about Bob, whom he called “Boss.” Perret was head writer for 15 staff joke writers. When they had a show coming up they all submitted, in writing, lines on subjects the boss wanted to work into his monologue for whatever show was coming up. The procedure was for each writer to create 15 lines on multiple subjects then all would assemble for Hope to make selections. If a writer got 5 lines selected from his list it was a good day. Some got more, some got less. During one session Gene got one less line selected than he thought he deserved and he argued that Hope should reconsider one line that would preserve his ego as top writer. “You like that line?” asked Hope, “Then you use it in a warm up monologue with a live audience.” The Boss quipped with his traditional smile-smirk but his point was well taken.
Still, Bob Hope respected Gene as his most prolific writer and kept him on call 24 hours a day because he could create humor in the middle of the night. Gene said he got calls from the Boss from half way round the world when his own time zone was 2 am for instance and Hope was about to land on some jungle runway to do a USO show for our soldiers in a battlefield area far from home. “I’m on a military flight scheduled to land in an hour. They tell me the runway is short, rough and subject to drawing enemy ground fire. Write me some funny lines on that. I’ll call you back in an hour.” Gene would fall out of bed and write for an hour. When Hope called back and Gene answered Bob always said the same thing….”Thrill me.”
That’s when Gene would read him lines like, “You should have seen the crew of 5 that flew me here. There were 4 guys dragging a pilot. And that wasn’t easy because he fought.” And at least a dozen more lines.
Doc Blakely is a humorist and motivational speaker who resides in Wharton. For more information, visit www.docblakely.com.
