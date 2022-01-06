Happy New Year, 2022! We have said it, and we have received many texts and calls from our friends and family. But, this year, really has been no big thing, so let’s turn back the clock to the year 2000, and think about all of the scary things we were hearing.
Do you remember all of the dreaded, anticipated threats all over the world? First, the computers were all going to crash, and no one knew what was going to happen when those zeros rolled over. Articles were being written months in advance with warning that technology would cease to exist.
Technicians were working around the clock, and advising us on what to expect. They were particularly worried about the effect on our banks and the Federal Reserve, anything that dealt with numbers. On that evening, before the year 2000, I was leaving the chamber of commerce and thinking, what will it be like tomorrow? I had done absolutely nothing to the computers except turn them off like I did every other day.
Even though the next day was a holiday, and I did not want to miss a bowl game, I went to the office to see what had taken place over night. Instead of debris all over the place, I turned on a computer and it just sat there as if it didn’t know it was supposed to explode. We haven’t heard much about technology and the fear of turning over a new year date since that time.
But, as we say “Happy New Year to you,” we ask, “did you eat black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day?” When we eat the black-eyed peas, do we ever wonder how this tradition got its start? We are told black-eyed peas came hundreds of years ago from South Africa because of their flavor, low cost and stick-to-you-ribs goodness, and they called them the black-eyed peas because they said each one looked like an eye and that was good luck. Then, during the Civil War, they became the plant that was easy to grow and feed the masses, when there was a shortage of food across the country.
Stories came about eating cabbage, or mustard greens, because the green represented money and wealth. One unusual, but common New Year’s Day black-eyed pea tradition involves putting actual money into the dish to add to luck.
I remember as a child in East Texas people reminded each other to get black-eyed peas, whether they were canned or dried because you had to have them for good luck. Again, during my childhood years, mother always planned for New Year’s Eve dinner that consisted of black-eyed peas, cabbage, sweet potatoes, pork chops, and cornbread.
People tend to write their New Year’s resolutions and most often the common resolutions are to lose weight, or quit smoking. If that was truly the case, the majority would definitely be healthier. As we think of the New Year and our health, we encourage, not a few, but everyone to be vaccinated if COVID is ever going to go away. Not only should you do this for yourself, but you should do it for your family and friends. We have said it before, and we will continue to say, it’s your duty to get vaccinated.
Schools continue to be on top of our list and we hope that everyone will work on thinking and acting more positively towards promoting and working with our school leaders and teachers to give our children the best education possible. We also wish for new opportunity and growth for our community. All of this starts with each of us working together and providing the support to get the job done. So, let’s roll up our sleeves and get busy in 2022!
And to our out-of-town readers, we thank you for reading this column year after year, and we send our love and best wishes for a healthy, joyous New Year!
