Dear editor,
I am a music instructor at WCJC. I have been very blessed to be a musician and teacher ever since graduating from SMU in 1979. My experiences have led me to value history and education in a dramatic way.
My husband and I were able to take our WCJC choirs and friends three times to New York City to perform in the legendary Carnegie Hall in 1997, 2010, and 2013.
When I think about this stellar concert hall, and how it was nearly torn down before Isaac Stern and numerous musicians spear-headed an effort to save Carnegie Hall, it brings me to Wharton ISD in March 2020.
I still believe that SFA should be saved, and that future generations, both young and old, would have benefitted from this structure being given to the Wharton County Heritage Partnership.
Debra Lemson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.