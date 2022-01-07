After 37 years, the USFL is being resurrected

Wharton, TX (77488)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 74F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.