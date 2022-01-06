It was pure joy to be at the movie night Tuesday on the courthouse lawn. Not just because of the movie, either. (It was “Home Alone.”)
It was the pleasure of seeing people work together. The Wharton Lions Club and John and Lucy Alaniz deserve our gratitude. I can’t wait to see more.
The proper word is “collaboration.” To write this, I am leaning on smart people to summarize the benefits of working together, thanks, in part, to Firespring and Nutcache:
1. Synergy. The outcome is bigger than the sum of its parts. More is accomplished together than by each organization trying to do it separately.
2. Sharing resources. When collaborating, there will always be things and resources to share.
3. Expertise. One organization may be an expert in one field and can help another learn about it. That’s good.
4. Overcome obstacles. When an organization encounters problems other organizations may help find a solution.
5. Strength. There is — there really is — strength in numbers.
6. Community awareness. By being involved with others, your message and goals are better relayed to the community. And you learn everyone has in common. Together, everyone is in a better position to make things better.
7. New ideas. Working together adds different individuals with unique experiences and backgrounds — the perfect mix for new ideas.
I don’t mean to preach to the choir. The Lions Club and John and Lucy get it (see above). However, once in a while, it’s nice to affirm what you already know is good and right. The common denominators, of course, are love, respect, kindness, forgiveness, and empathy.
Happy New Year!
