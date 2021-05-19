Galveston seems an unlikely place for a virtual convention of National Dairy Products people, what with pandemics, hurricanes and pirate attacks, but the only pirates I saw were wearing eye patches and selling balloons along the sea wall. One of the guys was playing the sympathy card by wearing a patch over each eye. He had a Seeing Eye parrot on his shoulder.
At the San Luis hotel they reviewed a great hurricane disaster. Of course, the hotel is built on a huge bunker the size of the Biden stimulus package. I was appearing on their program for the eighth time over the last 20 years. I had decided to play my guitar, which I had never done before here, and sing some novelty songs along with the usual routine of jokes and hilarious repartee. I was by now on a first name basis with many of the members and one of the attendees, who was feeling virtually cocky with his own material asked, “Let’s see Doc. Galveston recovered from one natural disaster and now you’re gonna risk playing the guitar?” I hate it when they deliver better lines than I do.
Anyway, an unexpected surprise was a young lady, the Convention Coordinator, employed by the hotel who gave a report on historic Hurricane Ike. She had just relocated from some state that started with a “V”, could have been Vermont, or it may have been an “X,” don’t remember for sure but it must have been up North, we don’t have any states in the South that start with those letters, if you rule out the illiterates in Mississippi.
She told of the hotel serving as a headquarters for the refugees who decided to ride out the storm and washed up on the bunker. They took in the occupants from the Swashbuckler’s Inn and other motels along the wall that were too cheap to stay there in the first place. They dispensed with registration because the computers were down. This is a five-star hotel and it had 3,000 free guests who stayed for three weeks with no electricity, running water or toilets. The second day of the storm surge the hotel looked like Brigadoon of the Okeefenokee. Two guests arrived by canoe who had relocated to Galveston…previously from New Orleans. They kept saying about the short rations, “Man, you don’t run out of Alligator in de swamp.”
Fortunately, the hotel had back-up generators but they were just used to preserve essential rations like perishable foods and cold beer. Then things got desperate. They began to run out of liquor in the bar and room service was cancelled to the Baptists.
At any rate, to the credit of management, their meeting planner did not cancel or move the convention to another site, for three very good reasons…grovelling, begging and pleading.
By the way, my program went well too. I totally support Dairy Products, especially cheese, Blue Bell and Bailey’s Irish Cream.
Doc Blakely is a humorist and motivational speaker who resides in Wharton. For more information, visit www.docblakely.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.