My father had a great sense of humor and although he only had a high school education he loved to taunt his better educated friends and family by claiming that he graduated from the School of Hard Knocks and had more sense than those who relied on “book learning.” He claimed that he never read but one book in his life, the Call of the Wild by Jack London, and he never finished that one because he could guess how it was going to turn out and Jack was making up all this stuff anyway so what difference did it make. He claimed that Call of the Wild was the greatest book he ever almost read. But he was high on education and encouraged all his descendants to go to college because we could not possibly be as intelligent as him and part of Jack London put together.
Dear old Dad turned out to be smart enough to build a successful business though, so the rest of us overlooked his eccentric views because he kept his sense of humor about life in general. He once took offense at someone who criticized the Aggies curriculum as being inferior to Yale. He said, “Say what you will but College Station has turned out some great men.” When the offender asked, “Oh, when did you graduate from Aggie Land?” He said, “I didn’t graduate, I was turned out.”
He did like Will Rogers and his writing. Hemingway, not so much.
In the 1920’s Earnest Hemingway’s colleagues bet him he could not write a short story in just 6 words. They paid up when he submitted the following:
FOR SALE: BABY SHOES, NEVER USED.
For the intellectually inclined I suppose you could study that for a while and come up with some conclusions but I fail to see the literary greatness in it and certainly would not have paid off on a bet based on that story. It also lacks plot. Maybe it’s humorous because you don’t get wear and tear on baby shoes but I would have written:
BABY SHOES FOR SALE, HALF SOLED.
That got me to thinking, which in itself is a scary thing. There is actually a web site called “Short, Short, Stories” which solicits contributions and there are hundreds of wanna-be writers who send in their contributions. You don’t get paid anything for your accepted submissions and rejection slips are only six words: PLEASE DON’T SUBMIT ANYTHING EVER AGAIN.
So I decided to put out my own mini-novels, to wit:
YELLOW TEETH SOLUTION, WEAR BROWN TIES
EAT, DRINK AND DATE HALLIE BERRY
WILL ROGERS NEVER MET BERNIE MADOFF
SHOOT FOR THE MOON AFTER DARK
INVESTING IN THE FUTURE IS HISTORY
PUT HER WELFARE FIRST, STAY SINGLE
GET GREAT GAS EFFICIENCY, EAT BEANS
LOSE WEIGHT QUICKLY, CUSS THE WARDEN
LIVE LIFE DANGEROUSLY, HAVE ANOTHER KID
And finally my top entry for these challenging times: THINK POSITIVE, TEST NEGATIVE, STAY TERRIFIC.
Doc Blakely is a humorist and motivational speaker who resides in Wharton. For more information, visit www.docblakely.com.
