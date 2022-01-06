When the term “crude refinery” is said out loud, thoughts become very negative with images of flares, plumes of smoke and the emission of pollutants.
I, too, had these visions and thoughts which lead our team to develop a crude refinery which significantly reduces and eliminates these issues and concerns.
Many have visions of the P66 refinery in Old Ocean which processes mainly heavy, high-sulfur crude oil as well as some light, low-sulfur crude. It is 79 years old, and has a footprint of approximately 14,000 acres.
The Southern Rock Energy Partners refinery will process light, sweet crude and shale crude, encompass 400 acres, consume 90% less water with 80% recycled and repurposed, and will eliminate at least 95% of emissions.
The refinery design reduces or eliminates the typical odors, sulfur and methane, associated with a traditional refinery.
Light, sweet shale crude contains minimal amounts of sulfur compared to heavy, sour crude.
The processing units do not consume natural gas thus eliminating the combustion of methane and produces warm water vapors instead of carbon dioxide. The processed waste water uses microbes to eliminate contaminates generated during the refining process.
Lastly, the flare, which is typically utilized to combust off gases and in emergencies, is smokeless and hidden from view in a containment area similar to a storage tank and will be used sparingly.
The refinery design will maintain the attainment status for air quality in Wharton County.
There will be new:
• sales and property tax revenues,
• residents requiring new homes and apartments,
• visitors requiring lodging,
• businesses including service companies, restaurants and hotels and motels, and
• programs (STEM and CTE) at the local school districts and college to further educate our children.
There will be new opportunities:
• to reduce the tax liability to the residents,
• to improve the roads, drainage and infrastructure, water and waste water,
• for local businesses to benefit from the increased spending and businesses to be expanded or started,
• for employment,
• to retain and recruit superior educators, and
• to improve the quality of life for the many.
The project will create at least 400 new direct, full-time permanent jobs with annual average salaries of $93,000 and hudreds of new indirect, full-time permanent jobs.
In order to achieve improvements to the community, a diversified tax base is required which includes industry. The rich agricultural culture will not be altered by weaving this project into the fabric of the community.
Wharton County’s history has been forged with agriculture, ranching, and oil and gas.
Wharton County residents have the opportunity to be a part of history which will have a positive impact for generations.
I encourage the residents to reach out to the commissioner’s court, judge and precinct commissioners, to express any support, opposition, questions or concerns.
Attend a commissioner’s court meeting. Your elected officials want to hear from you.
(Steven Ward is the managing member of Southern Rock Energy Partners, a company considering locating a refinery southwest of the El Campo city limits.)
