One of our friends is a young father with a beard like the basketball player James Harden, really thick and heavy.
He showed up one day clean shaven. Nobody recognized him but his 2 ½ year old daughter. Didn’t fool her. She said, “Daddy’s beard fell off.”
Another acquaintance has a grandson who says the most intelligent things. She collects those utterances in a diary and plans to write a book which is sure to be a best seller, to her, which will no doubt produce tons of royalties and allow her to retire independent of the paltry sum she would get from social security. For example, he entered the first grade this year. Upon completion of the first day of school she asked how it went. He said, “Oh, it was just great. So far I have straight A’s and perfect attendance.”
An attitude will go a long way when all else fails. I heard of an English kid who was in a summer program sponsored by a church for pre-school. This kid had an attitude alright. The teacher was discussing logic and teaching basic math concepts. She asked, “If your mother went to town and bought a gallon of milk, then went back and bought two more gallons of milk, how many gallons of milk will she have?” The kid with the attitude shot his hand up and replied, “I don’t know, but I can tell you one thing, she bought too bloody much milk.”
In this same class, they taught some basic music and put on a show where the kids were allowed to sing anything they had learned. When he came home he was telling his mother that he sang a solo. “Oh, really, what did you sing dear?”
“Twinkle, twinkle little star.”
“And how did it go?”
“I did alright until the second tinkle.”
You mean twinkle don’t you dear?”
He said, “No, I was under a lot of pressure.”
Then there was the case of the mother who was examining herself in the mirror while her teen age daughter looked on. “Everything is starting to sag,” she sighed.
“Well, look at it this way Mom, your eyesight is still good.”
Some of these kids eventually grow up and become responsible citizens, others just grow up. I know this one guy who divorced after a 20-year marriage and at age 50 started dating again, and again, and again. Most recently he started sharing company with a 25-year-old girl. His friends raised a few eyebrows at first but others started to make excuses for the age gap.
“She could easily pass for 27.”
“She’s young, strong and would make a good nurse.”
But the crowning remark came from a pal who said, “She is 25 years younger but she has an old soul.” Another buddy said, “Yeah, the old soul is HIM! And it’s a half soul at that.”
