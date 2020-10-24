Dear editor,
It has been said, “Those who fail to remember history are doomed to repeat it.”
A famous man, a past president of these United States had made these remarks many years ago.
“We’ve grown in numbers, wealth and power as no other nation has grown. But we have forgotten God. We have forgotten the gracious hand which preserved us in peace, multiplied, enriched and strengthened us. We’ve vainly imagined in the deceitfulness of our own hearts that all these blessings were produced by some superior wisdom and virtue of our own. Intoxicated with unbroken success, we have become too self-sufficient to feel the necessity of redeeming and preserving grace, too proud to pray to the God that made us. It behooves us then to humble ourselves before the offended power, to confess our national sins and to pray for redemption and forgiveness.”
This quote if from the sixteenth president of these United States of America, Abe Lincoln.
He was president during very turbulent years, as we know.
Maybe there is something to not learning from history.
Sounding off: Think on these things.
Sherrell Speer,
Wharton
