The success of our agriculture industry is a matter of national security. We have seen the importance of a reliable, local food source when supply chains were recently disrupted by the pandemic and the winter storm.
Last week during the first District Work Period since mid-February, I met with and heard from folks in various sectors of the cattle and farming industries. We discussed the issues that many in the ag community face, including the climbing prices of equipment, land, and seed. I heard many of these farmers and ranchers talk about the difficulty of passing down their trade to the next generation because of financial hurdles.
On the House Agriculture Committee, I will advocate for policies that empower our agriculture partners to provide a reliable, affordable domestic supply while finding new opportunity in expanded exports.
Immigration policies
We are a compassionate nation, but lawlessness is not compassion. Aiding and abetting cartels is not compassion. Putting in policies that allow them to abuse women on the journey is not compassion. Allowing them to grow into a force that destabilizes Central and South American nations that are trying to thrive is not compassion. Yet the Biden Administration’s policies have caused this crisis at the border.
Last week, I led a special order on the House Floor to address the scope of this problem. Several other Members of Congress joined me to speak about the tragedies that are occurring and the ways that our enforcement agencies are being turned into tools of drug cartels. We brought up the needs of our border security and the ways we can fix our immigration system while securing the southern border.
Other items:
I signed a letter led by Rep. Jodey Arrington (TX-19) urging Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to ensure China follows through on its Phase 1 trade deal commitments to purchase American agricultural commodities. China should abide by the terms of the agreement.
This Sunday, April 4, is Easter. May we reflect on the importance of faith as we remember the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. He is risen!
Michael Cloud (R-Victoria) is the U.S. Representative of the 27th District, which includes Wharton County. More information on this and other topics can be found at his website: www.cloud.house.gov.
