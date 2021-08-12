It is interesting how creative the human mind can be, except for Congress of course. California is even selling off some surplus furniture from the capitol building to raise money because they are so broke.
Rumor has it Governor Gavin Newsome has offered to sign some pieces to taxpayers as a gesture to those who invest in stuff they already bought anyway. But, I must admit that a nice table for the hall signed, in red ink, by ex-Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger would be a conversation piece provided it had fold out wings to accommodate his signature.
Now all of a sudden drilling off the California coast is being debated again. Oil royalties are not so dirty when you have so much month left over at the end of the money. If it can’t be avoided insolvency will start with four classes of people they say, millionaires, actors, evangelists, undertakers: One for the money, two for the show, three to get ready and four to go…bankrupt.
I observed a young fellow recently who should go into a think tank somewhere. A Texas boy, he is 16 and had an eye for the girls but little experience, and, no driver’s license.
This was at the Elmore Fiddle Camp in Glen Rose where I go every year. We stay for a week, live in RV park cabins, and eat in the Green Pickle cafe. There was a lovely young lady, in her mid 20s but she could pass for 17 easy on a good Mary Kay day. She had a car she wanted to sell and had a sign in the back window that read “For Sale” and her cell phone number. This 16 year old boy called her on his cell phone.
The conversation went something like this: “Hello, are you the one who has that beautiful car for sale?” “Yes, are you interested?” “I’m here at the camp. Hey, would you give me a ride down to the Green Pickle? That way I could check you, err, the merchandise out.” “Sure, when do you want to go?” “Now, I’m sitting in your car.”
Believing she was helping out a kid, she drove him downtown. The boy, thinking she was 17 tops, asked her age. She told him she had graduated from college and had a job that required an upgrade in her automobile. He was dumbfounded, blushed and ordered a double meat hamburger and a cherry limeade in soft serve. He didn’t offer to buy her anything. There was lots of silence. She waited for him to finish and drove him back.
Naturally the story got out. This boy’s grandfather said, “He’s tried that before but it seldom worked. When it did, he didn’t know what to do next.” However, the boy might give some tips to Gavin on creative thinking. At least he got a free ride and spent no money. And Gavin doesn’t know what to do next either.
Doc Blakely is a humorist and motivational speaker who now resides in the Hill Country after living in Wharton 47 years. For more information, visit www.docblakely.com.
