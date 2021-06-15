To continue with a previous observation, all U. S. states have sort of a dark side so let’s get enlightened. It’s like the street bum begging on street corners holding a sign that reads “I Saw the Light.” On the flip side it reads Bud Lite, Miller Lite, Lone Star Lite.
Oregon-The name is most likely derived from Ouragan (French for hurricane) and formerly the name of the Columbia River. This just proves our ancestors could misspell words in several languages.
Pennsylvania-Named for Admiral William Penn and his son William Penn, who apparently was not an Admiral or perhaps did not have the first name of his father.
Rhode Island-The oddest name in the union. Speculation is that it was named by a Dutch explorer who called the red clay found there “Rood Eylandt” which means red island. It still ain’t an island.
South Carolina-Obviously shares a similar history with North Carolina. The state dance however is unique, The Shag, reminds me of someone with poison ivy doing The Charleston on roller skates.
South Dakota-Same history as ND. There is a town there named Mobridge, because pioneers built a bridge over the Missouri river. I had a talk there in the Mo-rest Motel in Mobridge, Sho Nuff.
Tennessee-Named for a Cherokee village in the area called “Tanasie.” Famous now for country music. My favorite tune is “Take Me to the Cornfield Honey, I’ll Kiss You between the Ears.”
Texas-Named for the Caddo Indians who called their group of tribes Tejas meaning friendly, still the largest state in the Union without an iceberg.
Utah-Named for the Ute Indians, famous for Mormons and salt; Baptists are about as scarce as Tequila.
Vermont-The name comes from the French word “mont vert” meaning Green Mountain. The autumn leaves are big tourist attractions, mostly orange and purple, two of the few words nothing rhymes with.
Virginia-Named for Queen Elisabeth I, known as the Virgin Queen. Seems a tad disrespectful in that case that the state song is “Carry Me Back to Old Virginia.” This is the birthplace of Washington, Jefferson and a few other NFL all stars.
Washington-Named for George Washington. The state flag is the only US state flag with the picture of a president on it and a green background. I like green because you know what color that is, unlike puce, mauve and magenta.
West Virginia-Same history as Virginia. Their state nickname is The Mountain State and natives are apparently very religious. They always say, “I’m from West by God Virginia.” It’s the windiest place I’ve ever been. The airports are all on mountain tops, they use log chains for wind socks, and the chain is always frayed.
Wisconsin-An Indian word meaning “land where the dark waters gather.” The EPA is investigating.
Wyoming-A Delaware Indian word meaning “large plains.” Women were first given the right to vote in Wyoming. The Delaware braves have a word for that too. It means “large pain.”
Doc Blakely is a humorist and motivational speaker who now resides in the Hill Country after living in Wharton 47 years. For more information, visit www.docblakely.com.
