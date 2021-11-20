Mr. Thomas Rust, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020, at the age of 87 years. He preceded his wife, Mrs. Lynne Rust, who passed away on November 11, 2021, at the age of 85. The couple resided in West Bend, WI.
Tom, who was also known by the sobriquets - Joe, Joey, Bill, and Milburn, was born January 5th, 1933, in Wharton to George Quinan Rust Jr. and Wilma Jean Thomas Rust. He attended Wharton High School and graduated in 1951. Tom played right end for his high school football team, and he never tired recounting the story of winning the Texas State Football Championship in 1950. Graduating from Princeton University in 1955 with a Bachelor of Arts in English, he was a member of the Key & Seal Club and ROTC. Following college, he served as Lieutenant and Communications Officer in the US Navy at sea and ashore in Naha, Okinawa.
Lynne was born on March 4, 1936, in Milwaukee. Her older brother, Frank, nicknamed her “Lynnie Binnie”, and “Binnie” stuck. Binnie was the daughter of Dr. Frank Edward Darling Jr. and Margaret Rauser Darling Wordingham. She attended Milwaukee-Downer Seminary, graduating in 1954. After graduation, Binnie attended Sarah Lawrence College in Yonkers, NY. It was during college when, playing piano at a Princeton club party, she met Thomas, the love of her life. The couple were married in Oconomowoc, WI, in 1956 and settled in Wisconsin to raise their family.
Tom opened Rust Insurance Agency in Milwaukee, WI, in 1959. He ran his successful independent insurance agency until he retired in 2001. The couple’s zeal for life had them pursuing passions of sailing and skiing, and they became quite accomplished at both. They raced sailboats out of the Milwaukee, WI, Yacht Club and, later, the Port Washington, WI, Yacht Club. Thanks to their daughters’ enthusiasm for horseback riding, the family became involved in showing and breeding Appaloosa horses from their beautiful Hawk Springs Farm near Newburg, WI. Their many interests included a deep love for animals, and world travel. Tom and Binnie supported the arts and were founding members of the Firehouse Fine Arts Center in Cedarburg, WI. They were also members of both the Ausblick Ski Club in Sussex, WI and River Wildlife in Kohler, WI.
The couple are survived by their three loving daughters: Terry Rust Hausmann (William Dirk Hausmann), Julia Ann Schulz (Todd William Schulz), and Cynthia Rust Saiia (Andrew Joseph Saiia), and their four grandchildren, Allie Reza Farid, Thomas Rust Farid, William Rust Hausmann, and Margaret Rose Hausmann. They are further survived by their niece Margaret Darling Joseph (Keith Joseph), other relatives, and many friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg, WI, is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.