Wharton, TX (77488)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 81F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Thunder is possible early. Low 53F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.